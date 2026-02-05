Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol Starrer Earning Drops; Read On
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's film 'Border 2' performed well at the box office for the first ten days. However, the film's earnings are now steadily declining. The 13th day's collections shocked everyone
Effect of weekdays on the earnings of Border 2
Weekdays are a major reason for Border 2's declining earnings. The film grossed less than ₹7 crore on Monday and Tuesday. A similar trend was observed on Wednesday.
Day 13 Collection: How much was earned on Wednesday?
According to preliminary reports from Sacnilk, "Border 2" has earned approximately ₹2.92 crore (approximately ₹2.92 crore) as of 9 p.m. Wednesday, the 13th day of its release. However, these figures are preliminary and final collections are subject to slight variations.
Entry into the 300 crore club, but 500 crore is difficult
The film wreaked havoc at the box office within its first 10 days of release, entering the 300 crore club. However, looking at its current earnings, it now appears that the path to the 500 crore club is extremely difficult for ‘Border 2.’
The story and star cast of Border 2 are getting love.
Anurag Singh's directorial debut, "Border 2," is receiving positive reviews from audiences. The film's patriotic story, powerful performances by the stars, and powerful dialogues are touching people's hearts. The film is a sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 blockbuster “Border.”
Border 2 gets competition from Mardaani 3
It's worth noting that Rani Mukerji's film "Mardaani 3" was also released in theaters last Friday. This film has also had a slight impact on the collections of "Border 2." Mardaani 3 is receiving an average response at the box office.
