Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a red Mysore silk saree with a black-gold border at her Hyderabad reception with Vijay Deverakonda. She wore an elaborate gold Peacock Fountain necklace with emeralds and Burma rubies.
Mr and Mrs Deverakonda have come! Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda staged a magnificent celebration in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, following their private wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026.
They arrived hand in hand in profoundly entrenched South Indian costumes that seemed regal, traditional, and timeless.
Rashmika wore a unique red Mysore silk saree designed by Jade and handwoven by Madhurya to the reception. The traditional drape had a beautiful black and gold border and was coupled with a matching blouse, making her seem like the ideal South Indian bahu.
While the saree was classic, it was her eye-catching gold jewellery from SHREE Jewellers that really stole the show. The items were inspired by the peacock and the Gandaberunda, the renowned two-headed emblem of Mysore's Wadiyar dynasty, and elegantly expressed her cultural heritage.
The exquisite Peacock Fountain necklace, made in delicate Nakshi goldwork, stood out as the focal point of her ensemble. The showpiece piece, adorned with emeralds and Burma rubies and set in dazzling Kundan, added grandeur without overwhelming her attire.
While the outfit was striking, her beauty look tended toward delicate elegance, with dewy skin, pink cheeks, and neutral lips. She dressed her hair in a tight middle-parted bun decorated with fresh flowers, adding elegance and grace to the classic South Indian bridal look. Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda–Rashmika Mandanna Reception: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar At Grand Party
Vijay complimented his wife in a cream-coloured handcrafted traditional outfit by Jade. He wore a veshti-style dhoti with an ivory silk kurta, completing the ensemble with a matching angavastram draped over his shoulder and a sleek silver chain. Also Read: Why Did Ram Charan Attend Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda’s Reception Barefoot? Read On
