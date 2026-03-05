- Home
- Anurag Dobhal Controversy: YouTuber Quits, Blames Family for Torture Over Inter-Caste Marriage
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, quit YouTube, alleging mental harassment by his family over his inter-caste marriage. He revealed depression, a suicide attempt, property threats, and separation from his wife Ritika.
Anurag Dobhal, known as UK07 Rider, says he's quitting YouTube
Anurag Dobhal, who people know as UK07 Rider and who was also on Bigg Boss 17, recently shared a very emotional and disturbing video on social media. In this video, Anurag made serious allegations against his parents and brother, accusing them of mental torture and harassment. He also announced that he is quitting YouTube and this is his last video.
'My life has completely changed'
In the nearly two-hour-long video, Anurag Dobhal was seen breaking down and crying. He said his life has changed so much in the last few months that he never imagined things would get this bad. Anurag revealed that he was diagnosed with a brain tumour at the age of 14, but despite that, he never gave up and kept working hard to achieve his dreams.
Tension increased before and after the wedding
Anurag explained that he always put his parents' needs before his own. He met his wife, Ritika, through social media. They started as friends, fell in love, and then decided to get married. But he alleges that his family was against this relationship. Anurag says that just six days before the wedding, his parents refused to attend. They forced him to apologise to relatives with folded hands and mentally harassed him. Because of the inter-caste marriage, his family didn't even let them enter the house.
Claim of suicide attempt
In the video, Anurag Dobhal also claimed that he had tried to commit suicide due to this mental pressure. He said that he is currently in deep depression, hasn't eaten for days, and feels completely broken.
Separation from wife and allegations against brother
Anurag Dobhal revealed that during this difficult time, his wife Ritika also separated from him. He accused his brother of threatening to expose him on social media and taking away his property and even his pet dog.
Anurag Dobhal's emotional message with the video
Along with the video, Anurag Dobhal also wrote an emotional message. He said that after he is gone, people might say anything against him, but he was not wrong. He appealed to Ritika to at least stand by the truth for their child in the future. It's worth noting that Anurag Dobhal married Ritika in May 2025, and in September, the couple had shared the happy news of their first pregnancy. Right now, this issue has become a hot topic on social media, and fans are very worried about his condition.
