Border 2 OTT Release: Sunny Deol Starrer to Release On THIS Date; Check Here
It's been 12 days since Sunny Deol's film Border 2 was released. The movie is still holding strong at box office and continues to earn well. It has collected over 400 crores worldwide. Meanwhile, details about the film's OTT streaming have emerged
Sunny Deol's film Border 2
Released on January 23, Republic Day, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 started making its mark from day one. The movie got a great opening and is earning consistently.
12 days of Border 2 release completed
It's been 12 days since director Anurag Singh's Border 2 released. It crossed 300 crores in India and 403.79 crores worldwide, still holding strong at the box office.
Border 2 ready to arrive on OTT
After its theatrical release, fans have been eagerly waiting for its OTT debut. According to reports, the wait is about to end as the film is ready to stream on OTT.
When will Border 2 come on OTT
The digital streaming rights for Border 2 have been bought by OTT platform Netflix. Reports suggest the film will be available on Netflix from March 20. After theaters, viewers can now enjoy this war drama at home.
About Border 2
This is a war drama film by director Anurag Singh, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit, and Ahan Shetty. It's produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Bhushan Kumar, and Kishan Kumar. The movie was made on a budget of 275 crores.
Border 2 is the sequel to Border
Border 2 is a sequel to the film Border, released 29 years ago. The original was written, directed, and produced by JP Dutta on a 12 crore budget, earning over 66 crores.
