Border 2 Advance Booking Day 9: Sunny Deol Starrer Soars; Check Here
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is still going strong. It's been 9 days since the film's release, and audiences are still rushing to see it. Meanwhile, the advance booking details for the film's 9th day have been revealed. The numbers are quite surprising
Sunny Deol's film Border 2
Sunny Deol's film Border 2 was released on January 23, on Republic Day. The film got a fantastic response from the audience upon release. It received great reviews from both viewers and critics, which is why it's still holding strong at the box office.
Advance booking for the film Border
Sunny Deol and his film Border 2 are making a splash at the ticket counter. In fact, the buzz for Border 2 is getting even louder. After a great first week, this war drama has seen tremendous ticket sales for its second Saturday shows.
How much was the advance booking for Border 2
The magic of Border 2 continues on its ninth day. Reports suggest it's expected to do well at the box office on its second Saturday. The craze for the film led to a huge jump on BookMyShow on January 31. 49,000 tickets were sold, double the 26,000 sold on Friday.
Total ticket sales for Border 2
Looking at the data from 7 AM to 9 AM on January 31, the second Saturday, 65,000 tickets for Border 2 have already been sold. This is a 75% increase compared to Friday. These sales are for shows through the evening.
Border 2 Collection
In 8 days, Sunny Deol's Border 2 has earned a net of 235 crore in India. Its gross collection has reached 281.25 crore. It has earned 41.75 crore overseas. Worldwide, it has done business of 323 crore.
Border 2 Budget and Starcast
Director Anurag Singh made Border 2 on a budget of 275 crore. The film stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Aanya Singh, and Medha Rana in lead roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.