- Home
- Entertainment
- Border 2 Day 8 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Action Film Slows, Friday Earnings Revealed
Border 2 Day 8 Box Office: Sunny Deol’s Action Film Slows, Friday Earnings Revealed
After a strong opening week, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 struggles on day 8, as Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 release impacts its collections. Here’s a look at its earnings on the second Friday.
How much did Border 2 collect on its eighth day
According to a report from sacnilk.com, 'Border 2's' eighth-day collection reached about ₹5.33 crore by 6 PM. Looking at the trend from previous days, the film's pace is the slowest in the last 8 days.
'Mardaani 3's' earning pace is slower than 'Border 2's'
In terms of earning speed, 'Border 2' is still ahead of 'Mardaani 3'. By 6 PM on its first day, 'Mardaani 3' had collected about ₹1.96 crore at the box office.
What is Border 2's total 8-day collection?
The film's total 8-day domestic collection has crossed ₹250 crore. Despite a slowdown, it needs just ₹25 crore more to break even on its ₹275 crore budget. It's a J.P. Films and T-Series production, directed by Anurag Singh.
Decline in 'Border 2's' occupancy
Morning occupancy for 'Border 2' dipped from 6.67% on day 7 to 6.58% on day 8. In contrast, the newly released 'Mardaani 3' had a morning occupancy of 8.97%.
Border 2's day-wise earnings in the first week
- Day 1: ₹32.10 crore
- Day 2: ₹40.56 crore
- Day 3: ₹57.20 crore
- Day 4: ₹63.59 crore
- Day 5: ₹23.31 crore
- Day 6: ₹15.04 crore
- Day 7: ₹13.14 crore
Total first-week earnings: ₹244.97 crore
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.