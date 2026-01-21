Ahead of Border 2’s release, Varun Dhawan has been facing online memes and criticism over his expressions in the film’s promotional song. Addressing the chatter for the first time, Varun said he does not let online noise affect his mindset. He shared that he believes in staying focused and allowing his performance to speak for itself rather than reacting to every comment or trend on social media.

He explained that such criticism is temporary and keeps happening in the industry. What matters to him is the work he puts into a film and the final result that audiences will see in theatres.