Border 2 Actor Varun Dhawan OPENS Up On Release Ahead of Release; Read On
Border 2 actor Varun Dhawan has finally responded to the online trolling surrounding his role in Border 2. Speaking at a recent event, the actor said he ignores negativity, trusts his film, and believes only honest work matters
Varun Dhawan chooses silence over social media noise
Ahead of Border 2’s release, Varun Dhawan has been facing online memes and criticism over his expressions in the film’s promotional song. Addressing the chatter for the first time, Varun said he does not let online noise affect his mindset. He shared that he believes in staying focused and allowing his performance to speak for itself rather than reacting to every comment or trend on social media.
He explained that such criticism is temporary and keeps happening in the industry. What matters to him is the work he puts into a film and the final result that audiences will see in theatres.
Actor says making a good film matters more than numbers
Varun expressed strong faith in Border 2, adding that his priority is creating a meaningful and well-made film. He stated that box office numbers and online opinions are not what drive him. Instead, he believes that if a film is made with sincerity and conviction, audiences will naturally connect with it.
He also pointed out that once viewers enter a cinema hall, they leave behind online debates and only seek entertainment. According to him, that is the true test of a film’s success, not social media trends.
Industry support and film expectations remain high
Veteran actor Suniel Shetty, part of the original Border, has publicly supported Varun amid the criticism. He praised Varun’s dedication and reminded audiences that no one has seen the full film yet. He urged people to reserve judgment until the movie’s release.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features a powerful ensemble cast and is set against the backdrop of the 1971 India–Pakistan war. With high expectations surrounding the sequel to a beloved classic, the film is scheduled for theatrical release on January 23.
