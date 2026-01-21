- Home
Border 2 actor Sunny Deol's not just one or two, but 7 of his films are set to release this year. Some release dates are out, while others are still pending. But all these movies are going to be blockbusters. Check out the list
1. Border 2
Release Date: January 23, 2026
Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is a historical war drama. It stars Sunny Deol with Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. This film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster 'Border'.
2. Gabru
Release Date: March 13, 2026
Shashank Udapurkar has directed this action drama. Besides Sunny Deol, the film features Simran, Preet Kamani, and Darshan Jariwala. Reports suggest Salman Khan also has a cameo in this film.
3. Lahore 1947
Release Date: 2026 (Date to be announced)
This period drama, under Aamir Khan Productions, is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. It stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, and Abhimanyu Singh. Reports say Aamir Khan will also have a cameo.
4. Baap
Release Date: 2026 (Date to be announced)
Directed by Vivek Singh Chauhan, this action drama has been awaiting release since 2023. It's expected to hit theaters this year. The film stars Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, and Jackie Shroff.
5. Surya
Release Date: 2026 (TBA)
Directed by M. Padmakumar, this is a remake of the Malayalam thriller 'Joseph'. It also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Ravi Kishan. In production for 4 years, its climax was shot in 2025.
6. Ikka
Release Date: 2026 (Date to be announced)
This action drama will not release in theaters but on Netflix. Akshaye Khanna will also have a key role alongside Sunny Deol. The film is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra.
7. Ramayan Part 1
Release Date: Diwali 2026
This mythological drama is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It features Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in lead roles. Sunny Deol will be seen in the role of Hanuman.
