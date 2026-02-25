Jailer 2 to Thalaivar 173: Rajinikanth’s Exciting Upcoming Movies Lineup
At 75, Rajinikanth continues to rule hearts as the promo of his upcoming film KHxRK takes social media by storm, leaving fans amazed by Thalaivar’s energy and packed shooting schedule.
Rajinikanth Upcoming Movies
Jailer 2
Rajinikanth will star in 'Jailer 2', the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster 'Jailer'. Director Nelson Dilipkumar is bringing back Mithun Chakraborty, SJ Suryah, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirna, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna for this one. Word on the street is that Shah Rukh Khan might have a cameo. The film is slated for a 2026 release.
Thalaivar 173
Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, will produce Rajinikanth's film 'Thalaivar 173'. Sundar C is directing this movie. The team hasn't finalised the title yet. This film will hit theatres on Pongal 2027.
KHxRK
Rajinikanth's film 'KHxRK' is the talk of the town right now. He will share the screen with Kamal Haasan in this movie. This is a big deal because the two legends are coming together after almost 47 years. Nelson is directing the film, and its promo was released recently. The movie is set for a 2027 release.
Rajinikanth Work front
Rajinikanth was last seen in the 2025 film 'Coolie'. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed the movie, which also had Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, and Sathyaraj in lead roles. The film reportedly earned 675 crores.
