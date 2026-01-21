- Home
Border 2 Actor Sunny Deol's first Heroine was Amrita Singh. Sunny Deol is in the news for his Border 2. Meanwhile, we're talking about Sunny's first heroine. Let's find out who she is and where she is
Who is Sunny Deol's first heroine?
Sunny Deol debuted in Bollywood with the 1983 film Betaab. His first heroine was Amrita Singh, now 67. Her look has changed so much that she's hard to recognize.
How was Sunny Deol's first heroine found?
Dharmendra wanted the perfect heroine for Sunny's debut. After rejecting others, he met Huma Khan but was unimpressed. Instead, he chose his host's daughter, Amrita Singh.
The pairing of Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh was a hit
Sunny and Amrita's debut film, Betaab, was a superhit, making them overnight stars. Directed by Rahul Rawail, it was made for 3 crores and earned 13.5 crores at the box office.
Amrita Singh's Personal Life
After her hit debut, Amrita was in the news more for her personal life. She had a brief affair with Sunny Deol, and was later linked to Ravi Shastri and Vinod Khanna.
Amrita Singh married Saif Ali Khan
Amrita Singh eventually married Saif Ali Khan, 13 years her junior. They had two kids, Sara and Ibrahim. After 13 years, they divorced, and Amrita stepped away from films.
What is Amrita Singh doing now?
Now 67, Amrita Singh supports her children's careers. Both Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have entered Bollywood, with Sara already starring in some hit films.
