Ahan Shetty on Sunny Deol: He is a father figure for me

Ahan Shetty expressed his love and admiration for the actor Sunny Deol, describing him as a "father figure" in his life who has earned deep respect from his father, Suniel Shetty. Ahan Shetty will share the screen with Sunny Deol in the upcoming film Border 2, set to release in theatres on January 23.

In an interview with ANI, actor Ahan Shetty expressed his gratitude to Sunny Deol for supporting and motivating him during the making of the film. "Sunny sir is a father figure for me. When my father (Suniel Shetty) talks about Sunny sir, he calls him Sunny Paa. So, if my father calls Sunny sir Sunny Paa, then you can imagine the respect I hold for him. The border picture is of Sunny sir and me, Varun, and Diljit are the supporting pillars. So, for him to accept me the way he has, it means a lot. As I said, he is a father figure for me. He supported me in a very good way. He pushed me," said Ahan Shetty.

From Army Dream to Acting: How 'Border' Inspired Ahan

Ahan Shetty also recalled his initial memories of Border, saying that he fell in love with the Indian army and decided to join the profession after watching the film. "I was very young when Border was released. I fell in love with the Indian army after I watched the film. I dreamt of joining the Indian Army. However, down the line, when I took part in school dramas, I decided to become an actor. I guess I can say that my dream of becoming an actor started with Border," said Ahan Shetty.

"I think during the promotions of Tadap, many asked me if I could be a part of one of my father's films, which film would you like to do? And I said Border. So, maybe this was a manifestation," added Ahan Shetty.

About Border 2

Ahan Shetty, who carries forward his father Suniel Shetty's iconic legacy in 'Border 2', is directed by Anurag Singh. The second instalment of the iconic film brings back Sunny Deol as the main lead, with Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles.

"Inspired by the true events of the 1971 India-Pakistan War", the trailer opens the door to the powerful world of Border 2 and what happens when India's Army, Navy, and Air Force come together to fight as one. 'Border 2' is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. (ANI)