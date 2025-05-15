World Family Day 2025: Kapoor family to Bachchan family; Bollywood families
This article explores Bollywood's most popular families, including one dynasty that has reigned over the industry for 95 years. It highlights the Kapoor, Bachchan, Khan, and other prominent families
| Published : May 15 2025, 11:37 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : instagram
Celebrating World Family Day with a look at famous film industry families.
28
Image Credit : instagram
The Kapoor family, Bollywood's largest dynasty, has been active for 95 years.
38
Image Credit : instagram
The Anil Kapoor family, continuing a legacy started by Surinder Kapoor.
48
Image Credit : instagram
The Bachchan family, a prominent presence in Bollywood for generations.
58
Image Credit : instagram
The Deol family, with a long-standing history in the film industry.
68
Image Credit : instagram
The Salman Khan family, active in Bollywood for many years.
78
Image Credit : instagram
The Shahrukh Khan family's involvement in the film industry.
88
Image Credit : instagram
The Aamir Khan family's connection to the film industry.
