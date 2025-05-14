- Home
Sunny Deol vs Salman Khan: Debut movie fees, current remuneration, net worth, upcoming movies
Sunny Deol is currently in the news for his upcoming film 'Border 2'. His fee for this film is reportedly 50 crore rupees. Do you know how much Sunny Deol's fee was when he debuted with the film 'Betaab' in 1983? Find out here
| Published : May 14 2025, 10:06 AM
2 Min read
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Reports suggest that Sunny Deol received a remuneration of 5 lakh rupees for his debut film 'Betaab'. You won't believe it, but Salman Khan received only 2.2% of this amount at the time of his debut.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
Salman Khan made his film debut with 'Biwi Ho To Aisi'. According to the information, his fee for playing a supporting role in this film was only 11 thousand rupees, which is only 2.2% of Sunny Deol's fee for his debut film.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
Today, Salman Khan's fee is more than double that of Sunny Deol. The biggest reason for this is Salman's continuous hit films and Sunny Deol's continuous flop and disaster films until Gadar 2.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
Sunny Deol's 'Border 2' fee is going viral in the media, which is being told as 50 lakh rupees. Talking about Salman Khan, it is said that he charged 120 crore rupees for his last film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
There is also a big difference in the net worth of Salman Khan and Sunny Deol. Salman has assets worth about 2,900 crore rupees as of today, while Sunny Deol is said to have assets worth 120-130 crore rupees.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
Sunny Deol's upcoming films include 'Border 2', 'Jatt 2', 'Ramayan Part 1', 'Lahore 1947' and 'Safar', while Salman Khan's upcoming films include 'Tiger vs Pathan', 'Mission Chulbul Singham' and 'Kick 2'.
