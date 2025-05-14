Salman Khan’s legendary parties are known for their nonstop energy, endless vodka, and unforgettable moments—so wild that even seasoned Russian drinkers couldn’t keep up.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known for his larger-than-life persona, both on-screen and off-screen. His parties are the stuff of legend, where the drinks never stop flowing, and the energy is unmatched. But one particular party left even the most seasoned drinkers, a Russian film crew completely overwhelmed.

Inside Salman Khan’s wild parties

During the filming of Lucky: No Time for Love (2005), directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru warned their Russian crew about attending Salman Khan’s party. The crew, confident in their drinking abilities, dismissed the warning, claiming, "We are Russians, nobody can out-drink us."

However, what followed was a night of endless vodka, wild celebrations, and unexpected consequences. The Russians, determined to prove their drinking prowess, indulged freely, only to roll down stairs, throw up, and struggle to show up for work the next day.

Salman Khan: The Unshaken Host

Despite the chaos, Salman Khan remained completely unaffected. According to the directors, while the Russian crew was late, hungover, and holding their heads in pain, Salman showed up fresh and ready for work. The crew admitted that the most shameful part was that Salman, who had been drinking with them, never even swayed.

The Film Behind the Party: Lucky – No Time for Love

The party took place during the filming of Lucky: No Time for Love, a romance drama starring Salman Khan and Sneha Ullal. The film was set in Russia, making it a unique Bollywood production. The story follows Lucky, a young girl who escapes danger and finds herself in Salman’s character Aditya’s car, leading to an unexpected love story.

Salman Khan’s Party Legacy

This isn’t the first time Salman Khan’s parties have made headlines. Known for his extravagant celebrations, he has hosted some of Bollywood’s most talked-about gatherings. His ability to handle his drinks, maintain his energy, and keep the party alive has only added to his larger-than-life reputation.

Salman Khan’s parties are legendary, and this particular event proved that even the most seasoned drinkers can’t match his energy. Whether it’s his unshaken presence, endless hospitality, or unforgettable celebrations, Salman continues to be Bollywood’s ultimate party king.