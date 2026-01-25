Bollywood’s Magic: Films That Made India’s Hill Stations Famous Worldwide
Bollywood films have beautifully showcased India’s hill stations, giving places like Kashmir, Manali, Nainital, Darjeeling, and Shimla a timeless cinematic charm that boosted their popularity among travellers.
Beautiful locations seen in films
The biggest feature of Bollywood films is their grand canvas. Filming songs in beautiful locations has become a tradition. That's why people love watching these songs again and again. Some films even became hits just because they were shot in stunning locations.
Kashmir Ki Kali – Kashmir
This Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore starrer is a postcard image of Kashmir's beautiful valleys. Dal Lake, snowy mountains, and lush green fields were loved by the audience. Many scenes became iconic. This movie presented Kashmir as India's most romantic hill station.
Haseena Maan Jaayegi (1999) – Manali
Most of this Govinda and Karisma Kapoor comedy-romance was shot in Manali. The hero and heroine dancing on snow-covered mountains and winding roads adds a fun touch to the story. This film made Manali popular among families and couples.
Barfi! (2012) – Darjeeling
This Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra starrer showcases the natural beauty of Darjeeling. The toy train, tea gardens, and hilly terrain are beautifully presented. The film linked Darjeeling with silent romance and art cinema.
Raja Hindustani (1996) – Nainital
This Aamir Khan and Karisma Kapoor blockbuster showed the beauty of Ranikhet hill station... but was reportedly shot in Nainital. Naini Lake and the surrounding hills add depth to the film's emotional scenes. It's said that after this film, Nainital emerged as a popular honeymoon destination.
Highway (2014) – Shimla and Himachal
This Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda movie features the hill stations of Himachal. The locations in and around Shimla create heavenly scenes. The film beautifully showcased the splendor of the mountains.
