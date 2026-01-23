- Home
Sunny Deol’s much-awaited Border 2 released on Friday, sparking massive excitement. Directed by Anurag Singh, the multi-starrer war drama is mounted on a grand scale, with a reported budget ranging between ₹150–250 crore.
Longest War Drama Films
Just so you know, the Bollywood industry has made several very long films. In this package, we're going to tell you about the longest war drama movies. Let's find out in detail...
What is the runtime of Border 2?
Sunny Deol's Border 2 is one of the longest war dramas. Media reports say its runtime is 3 hours 16 minutes. It stars Sunny, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty.
Runtime of the film Border
JP Dutta's 1997 film Border is also a long war drama. According to reports, the movie is 2 hours and 56 minutes long. It starred Sunny with Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and more.
How long is the film LOC Kargil
Talking about director JP Dutta's film LOC Kargil, it's the longest war drama movie. Its runtime is 4 hours and 15 minutes. It stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and many others.
What is the runtime of the film Haqeeqat
Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat was released in 1964. This war drama's runtime was 3 hours and 4 minutes. It starred Balraj Sahni, Jayant, Sudhir, and others. It was directed by Chetan Anand.
Border 2 Day 1 Collection
Advance bookings for Sunny Deol's Border 2 are strong. Analysts predict a 30-35 crore opening day. It's produced by JP Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, Kishan Kumar, and Bhushan Kumar.
