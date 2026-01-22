Rimi Sen to Vivek Oberoi: 8 Bollywood Stars Who Quit Acting for New Careers
Bollywood career changes show that while success is transient, many performers pursue passion and purpose after the spotlight. These stars have proved that success can be redefined on and off film in real estate and entrepreneurship.
Bollywood is famed for its beautiful red carpets and blockbuster smashes, but not every star remains in the spotlight indefinitely. Several former movie stars have surprised audiences by leaving full-time acting to pursue other occupations, business enterprises, or personal hobbies.
From real estate to creative positions behind the camera, here are some well-known Bollywood characters who pursued careers other than playing.
Rimi Sen: From Film Fame to Real Estate.
Rimi Sen, who appeared in early 2000s successes such as Dhoom, Hungama, and Golmaal, opted to leave popular acting and recreate her career overseas. Instead of pursuing additional film parts, she established a new identity in Dubai's competitive real estate market, where she currently works on property initiatives and consulting. Her choice demonstrates how some performers find fulfilment outside of the glitz of movies.
Vivek Oberoi: Balancing Business with Select Screen Presence
Actor Vivek Oberoi, known for notable performances in Company and Saathiya, has similarly reduced his film schedule in recent years. While he occasionally participates in films or web ventures, he has increasingly concentrated on entrepreneurial interests, such as real estate and strategic investments, combining his entertainment background with commercial acumen.
Rahul Roy: Production and business ventures
Rahul Roy, best known for his debut in Aashiqui (1990), eventually shifted his concentration away from acting and into producing and commercial pursuits, but he still appears on screen periodically.
Urmila Matondkar: Political activism
While Urmila has not formally retired from acting, she has reduced her engagement in films in recent years, focusing on political activism and select ventures outside of mainstream cinema.
Rajiv Kapoor: Behind the Camera
Rajiv Kapoor, a member of Bollywood's renowned Kapoor clan, moved from acting to film directing and producing. Rather of being in front of the camera, he chose to craft tales from behind it, demonstrating a frequent option for performers who desire to be artistically active while staying out of the spotlight.
Himanshu Malik prioritises creativity above fame.
Himanshu Malik, who starred in late 1990s and early 2000s films, has moved his concentration from acting to writing, directing, and script development. This move demonstrates how certain performers opt to contribute to stories in non-traditional on-screen roles.
Shiney Ahuja: Garment industry
He was once regarded as one of Bollywood's most promising performers, on the verge of fame in the mid-2000s after consecutive blockbusters. Shiney Ahuja's career came to an abrupt stop in 2009, when he was accused of raping his domestic worker at his Mumbai residence. According to sources, Ahuja, who lives in the Philippines and works in the garment industry.
Aftab Shivdasani: Film production and business
Similarly, other actors, such as Aftab Shivdasani, have ventured into film production and business, demonstrating that life after playing may include exploring new professional possibilities.
