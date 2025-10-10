- Home
Karwa Chauth 2025: Hina Khan to Avika Gor; 5 Celebs Celebrating The Festival for First Time
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth will be celebrated across the country on October 10. Let's find out about the celebs who will be celebrating it for the first time
15
Image Credit : Instagram
Avika Gor-Milind Chandwani
TV actress Avika Gor is also on this list. She recently married her long-time boyfriend Milind Chandwani. This will be her first Karwa Chauth after getting married.
25
Image Credit : Instagram
Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal
This year, Prajakta Koli will also celebrate her first Karwa Chauth. She married her long-time boyfriend Vrishank Khanal in February 2025.
35
Image Credit : Instagram
Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal
TV actress Hina Khan also tied the knot with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal on June 4, 2025. So, Hina will celebrate her first Karwa Chauth this year.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Prateik Babbar-Priya Banerjee
Prateik Babbar married actress Priya Banerjee on February 14, 2025. So, this was their first Karwa Chauth.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
Armaan Malik-Aashna Shroff
Famous singer Armaan Malik tied the knot with Aashna Shroff on January 2, 2025. So, this Karwa Chauth will be his first one.
