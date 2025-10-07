- Home
- Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Became Parents to Baby Girl: 3 Celeb Couples Expecting Parenthood in 2025
From Arbaaz-Sshura to Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, 2025 has been a very special year. Some couples are expecting a baby this year, while others have already welcomed one. So, let's find out which celebs started their parenthood journey in 2025
Image Credit : Instagram
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan welcomed a baby girl on October 5, 2025.
Image Credit : Instagram
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents on July 15, 2025. They welcomed a baby girl.
Image Credit : Instagram
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul became parents to a baby girl on March 24, 2025. They named their daughter Ivara.
Image Credit : Instagram
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan
Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan also became parents in 2025. They named their son Fateh Singh Khan.
Image Credit : Instagram
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are also set to become parents. According to media reports, her delivery is due at the end of October.
Image Credit : Instagram
Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa
Comedian Bharti Singh is also pregnant. Her delivery date has not been revealed yet.
Image Credit : Instagram
Parineeti Chopra-Raghav
Parineeti Chopra is also going to be a mother soon. However, no information has been released about her delivery date.
