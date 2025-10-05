Sunny Kaushal has opened up about brother Vicky Kaushal and sister-in-law Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, sharing that the family is filled with joy and nervous excitement as they await the arrival of the couple’s first child

Vicky Kaushal’s brother and actor Sunny Kaushal has finally spoken about the happy news surrounding his family — the upcoming arrival of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s first child.

During a recent event in Mumbai, Sunny was asked about the couple’s pregnancy. The Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba actor revealed that the atmosphere at home is filled with excitement and a hint of nervousness as everyone eagerly awaits the baby’s arrival. He mentioned that the entire family is thrilled yet anxious about what lies ahead, adding that they are counting the days until they can welcome the newest member of the family.

Katrina and Vicky’s Joyful Announcement

Last month, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal officially confirmed the news that had been the subject of months of speculation. The couple shared a heartfelt black-and-white Polaroid photograph on social media, where Katrina was seen gently holding her baby bump while Vicky lovingly placed his hand on her belly. Their caption expressed gratitude and happiness as they looked forward to what they called “the best chapter of their lives.”

According to reports, Katrina is currently in her third trimester, and the baby is expected to arrive between October 15 and October 30. Although the couple has remained private about details, close sources suggest that they may choose to make an official announcement after the child’s birth. Interestingly, if the reports are accurate, the baby might even share a birthday week with actor Ananya Panday.

Rumours and Early Speculation

Speculation about Katrina’s pregnancy had been circulating for several months before the official confirmation. The rumours first gained traction in July, after a video of Katrina and Vicky at a ferry port in Mumbai went viral. Dressed in an oversized white shirt and loose trousers, Katrina’s cautious walk caught fans’ attention and led to widespread discussion online. Social media was soon filled with comments suggesting that the actress might be expecting, though the couple remained silent until recently.

Now, with Sunny Kaushal’s remarks and the family’s visible excitement, it seems the Kaushal household is joyfully preparing to welcome their bundle of happiness very soon.