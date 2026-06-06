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Blast Box Office Collection Day 9: Arjun Sarja’s Blast Holds Steady at Box Office Despite Minor Dip
Blast Box Office Collection Day 9: Arjun Sarja's action-packed family entertainer Blast continues to attract audiences in theatres. Despite entering its second week, the film witnessed only a marginal dip in earnings on Day 9
Blast Records Steady Day 9 Collections
Blast earned an estimated Rs 1.91 crore net on its ninth day in theatres, showing a modest decline of just 5.9 percent from the previous day's collection of Rs 2.03 crore. The film achieved this figure across 1,611 shows nationwide, highlighting its stable theatrical performance despite growing competition.
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The latest earnings have pushed the film's India net total to Rs 27.69 crore. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 31.82 crore, reflecting consistent audience support throughout its run.
Worldwide Gross Approaches Rs 40 Crore
The action entertainer has also performed well overseas, collecting Rs 7.30 crore from international markets. Combined with its domestic earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached an impressive Rs 39.12 crore.
A significant portion of this success came from its strong first-week performance. The film concluded its opening week with Rs 25.78 crore in collections before adding another Rs 1.91 crore on Day 9. Positive audience feedback and strong word-of-mouth have played an important role in sustaining the film's momentum.
Night Shows Lead Occupancy as Audience Interest Remains Strong
Occupancy figures suggest that audiences continue to prefer evening and late-night screenings. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 23.01 percent on Day 9.
Morning shows registered 15.15 percent occupancy, which increased to 19.38 percent during afternoon screenings. Evening occupancy stood at 17.62 percent, while night shows delivered the strongest response with an impressive 35.85 percent occupancy.
Directed as a family action drama, Blast follows Rajaram, a karate practitioner living a peaceful middle-class life with his wife Neelaveni and daughter Nila, both trained in martial arts. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become entangled with a powerful corporate syndicate.
The film has also received positive critical feedback. Reviewers praised its action sequences, surprising narrative twists, and effective use of supporting characters, helping it maintain audience interest beyond its opening weekend.
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