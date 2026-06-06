Occupancy figures suggest that audiences continue to prefer evening and late-night screenings. The Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 23.01 percent on Day 9.

Morning shows registered 15.15 percent occupancy, which increased to 19.38 percent during afternoon screenings. Evening occupancy stood at 17.62 percent, while night shows delivered the strongest response with an impressive 35.85 percent occupancy.

Directed as a family action drama, Blast follows Rajaram, a karate practitioner living a peaceful middle-class life with his wife Neelaveni and daughter Nila, both trained in martial arts. Their lives take an unexpected turn when they become entangled with a powerful corporate syndicate.

The film has also received positive critical feedback. Reviewers praised its action sequences, surprising narrative twists, and effective use of supporting characters, helping it maintain audience interest beyond its opening weekend.