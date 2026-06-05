After enjoying a strong opening week, Blast witnessed a decline in its daily earnings on the eighth day of release. The film collected Rs 2.03 crore on Friday, registering a drop of 26.2 percent from the previous day's Rs 2.75 crore.

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Despite the slowdown, the movie maintained a respectable presence across theatres with 2,255 shows running nationwide. Its India gross collection now stands at Rs 29.63 crore, while the India net total has reached Rs 25.78 crore. The latest figures suggest the film is transitioning into a more stable phase after its initial momentum.