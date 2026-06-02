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Blast Box Office Collection Day 5: Arjun Sarja Film Sees 40% Drop, Crosses Rs 26 Crore Worldwide
Blast Box Office Collection Day 5: Arjun Sarja’s action drama Blast experienced a predictable weekday slowdown on its fifth day in theatres. While collections dipped significantly, the film continued its steady run
Blast Records Day 5 Drop After Strong Opening Days
After enjoying solid traction during its initial days, Blast witnessed a decline in collections as weekday trends began impacting footfalls. The film earned an estimated Rs 3.60 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a 40 percent drop from the Rs 6 crore collected on the previous day.
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Despite the slowdown, the action entertainer has maintained a respectable pace at the box office. With five days completed, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 17.55 crore, while the domestic gross has reached Rs 20.17 crore.
Tamil Version Continues to Lead the Film's Performance
The Tamil version remained the primary contributor to the film's earnings, generating Rs 3 crore on Day 5. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 60 lakh to the daily tally.
Audience response was notably stronger for the Tamil release, which registered overall occupancy of 33.19 percent. Night shows performed best, touching nearly 46 percent occupancy. In comparison, the Telugu version recorded 17.28 percent occupancy, with evening shows showing relatively better attendance.
Tamil Nadu emerged as the strongest market for the film, contributing Rs 2 crore. Kerala followed with Rs 1.35 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana added Rs 55 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 23 lakh, with other regions accounting for the remaining collections.
Worldwide Total Climbs Past Rs 26 Crore
Overseas markets added another Rs 75 lakh on Day 5, taking the film's international gross collection to Rs 6.30 crore. Combined with domestic earnings, Blast has now amassed Rs 26.47 crore worldwide.
Directed by Subash K. Raj, the film features Arjun Sarja in a high-octane action role. The supporting cast includes Preity Mukhundhan, Abhirami and Arjun Chidambaram. While weekday declines were expected, the coming weekend will be crucial in determining whether Blast can sustain its momentum and move closer to the Rs 30 crore mark globally.
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