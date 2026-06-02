After enjoying solid traction during its initial days, Blast witnessed a decline in collections as weekday trends began impacting footfalls. The film earned an estimated Rs 3.60 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a 40 percent drop from the Rs 6 crore collected on the previous day.

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Despite the slowdown, the action entertainer has maintained a respectable pace at the box office. With five days completed, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 17.55 crore, while the domestic gross has reached Rs 20.17 crore.