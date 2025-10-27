- Home
Mari Selvaraj's sports drama Bison, featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, will soon be available on OTT following its theatrical run. The picture, which opened in cinemas on October 17, is slated to premiere on OTT next month.
Bison Kaalamaadan on OTT
Bison Kaalamaadan, featuring Dhruv Vikram in the lead, debuted slowly but has since been solid. The film is presently in cinemas, but fans are eager for its OTT release. On October 17, the film faced competition from Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju's Dude at the box office.
When will Bison be released on OTT?
While the creators have yet to formally announce Bison's OTT release date, the much-anticipated sports drama is apparently preparing for its digital launch on Netflix.
Mari Selvaraj directed the film, which has received recognition for its compelling storyline and acting. Cinephiles will have to wait a bit longer for the film's digital distribution.
Bison will not be available for streaming until after its four-week theatrical run has ended. It is slated to launch on Netflix in the second week of November. However, the manufacturers have yet to announce the release date officially.
How much did Bison make at the box office?
Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Keerthiswaran, began slowly but has been steadily performing at the box office. The film grossed Rs 2.7 crore on its opening day. On Day 10, Bison earned Rs 3.25 crore, bringing the total to Rs 35.25 crore. On Sunday, October 26, the film had an overall Tamil occupancy rate of 41.49%. Positive word-of-mouth and excellent evaluations are likely to drive up the numbers.
Who starred in Bison?
Bison features an outstanding cast, including Dhruv Vikram, Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal, and Kalaiyarasan, all of whom provide depth and realism to the sports drama.
Bison, produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Pa Ranjith, and Aditi Anand, has the backing of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. The film also marks Sai Abhyankkar's musical debut.