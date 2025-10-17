- Home
- Entertainment
- Bison Kaalamaadan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Dhruv Vikram's powerful performance impress fans? Read X Reactions
Bison Kaalamaadan REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Will Dhruv Vikram's powerful performance impress fans? Read X Reactions
Check out the review of the movie Bison Kaalamaadan, directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, which has hit the screens as a Diwali treat.
Bison Kaalamaadan Movie Twitter Review
Bison Kaalamaadan is the 5th film directed by Mari Selvaraj. After delivering four consecutive hit films, Mari Selvaraj has now given a sports drama with Dhruv Vikram, and that's Bison. Anupama Parameswaran stars opposite Dhruv Vikram in this film. Pasupathy and Rajisha Vijayan also play important roles, with music by Nivas K. Prasanna.
The movie Bison Kaalamaadan is based on the life of Manathi Ganesan, a Kabaddi player from Tamil Nadu. Dhruv Vikram plays the role of a Kabaddi player. The film has been released today as a Diwali treat. Those who have watched the movie are flooding the X platform with their reviews. Let's take a look at a compilation of them now.
Bison Twitter Review
Bison is winning hearts all over the world. The first half sets the stage well. The second half shines with powerful emotions and thrilling Kabaddi matches. Dhruv fits the character perfectly. Pasupathy stands out with his signature acting. The characters of Ameer and Lal have added strength to the story. The music blends with the film, providing a great experience. Bison Kaalamaadan tells the inspiring story of a national Kabaddi player. He mentioned it's a must-watch movie.
#BisonKaalamadan 💯👋 is winning hearts around the world, and it's no surprise with a fantastic rating of 4.5 out of 5! The first half sets the stage nicely, while the second half truly shines with powerful emotions and thrilling kabadi matches. Dhruv is simply perfect in his… pic.twitter.com/gTkqW6ppTt
— Karan Ayngaran (@karan_ayngaran) October 16, 2025
How is Bison?
He praised the film, stating that Dhruv Vikram's acting, hard work, and character, along with the performances of Pasupathy, Ameer, Rajisha Vijayan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Lal, the non-controversial positive message, Mari Selvaraj's theme, screenplay, sports backdrop, second half, music, and cinematography make the film a success.
Bison Review
Dhruv Vikram: A star is born. It's clear he has put in a lot of hard work, both mentally and physically, for the movie Bison. He has lived the character. He played like a real Kabaddi player. Dhruv's action scenes in the first half and his emotional scenes in the second half are top-notch. Overall, he mentioned that Dhruv is the real Bison.
#DhruvVikram A Star is Born 🌟
He has put in a lot of hard work, both physically and mentally 👏
He lived the role and played like a pro Kabaddi player 💪
His stunts in the 1st half and emotional sequences in the 2nd half were top-notch 💯#Dhruv The Real #Bison 🦬 |… pic.twitter.com/FzUi7r0YD5
— Sugumar Srinivasan (@Sugumar_Tweetz) October 16, 2025
Bison Review
Bison: It's not just the victory of Kaalamaadan (Kitta), but also the victory of Raji! In a society full of oppression and caste challenges, #Bison erupts as a voice of protest. Congratulations to Mari Selvaraj for neatly crafting Bison as a voice against injustice, using sports as a weapon to uproot enmity, and to Pa. Ranjith for continuously encouraging and fulfilling society's need for such creations, he posted.