Image Credit : X

Bison Kaalamaadan is the 5th film directed by Mari Selvaraj. After delivering four consecutive hit films, Mari Selvaraj has now given a sports drama with Dhruv Vikram, and that's Bison. Anupama Parameswaran stars opposite Dhruv Vikram in this film. Pasupathy and Rajisha Vijayan also play important roles, with music by Nivas K. Prasanna.

The movie Bison Kaalamaadan is based on the life of Manathi Ganesan, a Kabaddi player from Tamil Nadu. Dhruv Vikram plays the role of a Kabaddi player. The film has been released today as a Diwali treat. Those who have watched the movie are flooding the X platform with their reviews. Let's take a look at a compilation of them now.