Bison Early Review: While Dhruv plays the lead role in the movie, Bison also features Pasupathy, Ameer, Lal, Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Hari Krishnan, Azhagam Perumal and Kalaiyarasan.

Dhruv Vikram has every cause to be on cloud nine, and appropriately so. After all, he is returning to the big screen after three years. Dhruv Vikram, who most recently appeared in Mahaan, is set to star in Bison, a highly anticipated sports drama. Mari Selvaraj directs Bison, which is co-produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Seigal, Pa. Ranjith, and Aditi Anand.

To clarify, Bison is Dhruv's third film as a lead actor and was announced in May 2024. Bison tells the story of a young guy who is motivated to overcome the violence that plagues his community and create a name for himself in professional kabaddi. From the actors to the video and the music, Bison has managed to build a tremendous buzz in the town, and now we get our hands on the early review of the film.

Bison Early Review

According to a popular message on Twitter, Bison is the winner. According to Telugu Filmibeat, the censor board is all praises and happy with Bison and Game, awarding the film a U/A certificate (indicating it is suitable for audiences around the age of 12).

Dhruv's performance as a kabaddi player is enthralling, while Anupama Parameswaran also creates an impression with her stay. Bison manages to elicit the appropriate emotions and provides a decent theatrical experience. Bison has a runtime of two hours and forty-eight minutes.