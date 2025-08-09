Image Credit : Social Media

Superstar Mahesh Babu is well-known as the Prince of Tollywood. He has given some of the greatest Tollywood films his bright magic. His charismatic personality, coupled with strong performances and selection of meaningful scripts, helped him build a fan following spanning generations. We are here on the occasion of his birthday, presenting to you a list of 7 must-see movies wherein Mahesh Babu proved to be one-of-a-kind and star power personified.