Namrata Shirodkars untold dream a life without Mahesh Babu
Namrata Shirodkar transitioned from modeling to films. But her real dream was different. Had it come true, Mahesh Babu wouldn't be in her life
2 Min read
Image Credit : Instagram/namrata
`Vamsi`: Where Mahesh and Namrata's love story began
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love and got married. Their love blossomed during the filming of 'Vamsi'. Namrata, who was working in Bollywood, made her Tollywood debut with 'Vamsi'. This film, directed by B Gopal, was released in 2000. It was a box office failure, but it united two hearts. 'Vamsi' will always be remembered in Mahesh Babu and Namrata's life.
Image Credit : stockPhoto
From Modeling to Movies: Namrata's Journey
Before entering films, Namrata was a model. She started modeling in college and won Miss India in 1993. She also participated in Miss Universe. Later, she debuted in Bollywood as a heroine with 'Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai' in a key role. She became a leading lady with 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan' and rose to stardom. This led to her Tollywood debut in 'Vamsi'.
Image Credit : Instagram/Namrata Shirodkar
Namrata's Real Dream
Namrata's dream wasn't cinema. She wanted to be an air hostess and even tried for it. But her mother discouraged her due to the frequency of plane crashes then. Namrata, unable to make independent decisions, gave up her dream. She revealed this in an interview with Sakshi TV.
Image Credit : instagram / namrata shirodkar
No Mahesh if Namrata's dream came true
Namrata gave up her dream because of her mother. She became a model, then a heroine, and a star. If her mother had supported her dream, she would have become an air hostess. She wouldn't have entered films, met Mahesh Babu, or married him. Their Tollywood love story wouldn't exist.
Image Credit : X / @MaheshFanTrends
Namrata left films after marriage
Mahesh and Namrata married in 2005 and have two children, Gautham and Sitara. Namrata left films after marriage, reportedly on Mahesh's condition. She confirmed she won't return to acting.
