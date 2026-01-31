- Home
Confident Group Chairman C.J. Roy reportedly died by suicide following repeated IT raids. Singer Hanumantha Lamani expressed grief, remembering Roy as a philanthropist who supported many people through reality shows and social initiatives.
Shocking end for C.J. Roy
Confident Group Chairman C.J. Roy took his own life, citing repeated IT raids. The death of Roy, who built an empire worth thousands of crores, has raised many suspicions.
Discussions of a different kind
Some question why he took such a drastic step, while others argue that repeated raids are wrong. The case is shocking. He built a vast empire in real estate, hospitality, and more.
Sponsor for reality shows
C.J. Roy sponsored 50 lakh rupees for the winner of Bigg Boss Season 11. He helped many poor people and also sponsored several other reality shows.
Money for the Bigg Boss winner
Similarly, C.J. Roy himself gave the 50 lakh rupees from Bigg Boss to Season 11 winner Hanumantha Lamani. He also sponsored the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa reality show.
Hanumantha Lamani's sorrow
Hanumantha Lamani is heartbroken by his untimely death. He shared a photo of him receiving an award and check from C.J. Roy on social media, posting an emotional tribute.
Painful post
'This is very sad. You guided my life by giving me money when I was the runner-up in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. You also celebrated my Bigg Boss win. I can never forget this debt. My heart is heavy. RIP Roy sir.'
