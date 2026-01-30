Gokulam Gopalan mourned Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, who allegedly died by suicide during an IT raid. Gopalan called the news 'extremely painful' and remembered Roy as a generous man. Police are investigating the incident in Bengaluru.

'Extremely Painful News': Gokulam Gopalan Mourns CJ Roy

Gokulam Group of Companies Chairman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan on Friday expressed deep grief over the sudden demise of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy, describing him as a "generous human being who always stood with society." Gopalan's tribute to the demise of Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy described the news as "extremely painful."

Describing the death of Roy as "extremely painful", Gopalan said, "This is extremely painful news, especially for ordinary people and for Malayalis living abroad. He was a very close friend of mine, a generous human being who always stood with society, someone who would happily help anyone in need. For people facing hardships, he was a person who would never say no. Whatever he promised, he fulfilled without fail. His passing is deeply painful for all Malayalis living outside Kerala."

'He was a man of great self-respect'

He futher said, we were shocked, wondering how such a healthy, good-hearted man could meet such an end. I received the news at around 5 p.m., and since then, we have been in deep sorrow. It feels as though a family member has been lost. "What we understand is this: when Income Tax officers questioned him, they noticed a bag nearby. When they asked him to show it, he opened it himself. There was a gun inside. He took it and shot himself", he claimed.

"He was a man of great self-respect. Perhaps he felt his pride was being hurt. He was someone who never did anything wrong -- that is how we knew him. During an ED or IT inquiry, one must remain confident, but he was extremely pride and that might have affected him. I believe he feared that his reputation or position might be damaged, and in that emotional state, he took this drastic step," Gokulam Gopalan said.

Chairman Died by Suicide Amid IT Raid, Officials Confirm

On Friday, Confident Group founder and chairman C J Roy allegedly shot himself at his office following ongoing Income Tax raids, officials said. According to officials, the incident occurred today, and FSL and SOCO teams are investigating. Officials said an IT raid had been conducted over the past two days.

Police Investigation Underway

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said, "An incident occurred today within the limits of Ashok Nagar police station, where the chairman of the Confident Group (CJ Roy) shot himself. The SOCO (Scene of Crime Officer) team and the FSL team are investigating the matter. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead."

He added, "The Income Tax team had been searching his premises for the past 2-3 days. A team from Kerala had also come. The police are in contact with the family members, who are currently not in India and are arriving by flight today. As of now, it appears to be a case of suicide. According to preliminary information, an IT raid had been going on for the past two days. There had been raids before as well. We are yet to have the details of that."

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)