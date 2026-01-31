Actor Mohanlal paid tribute to CJ Roy, describing his passing as deeply painful. He said their bond went beyond friendship, remembering Roy as a dear friend and a committed social contributor.

The Death of Confident Group owner CJ Roy was news that shocked both the industrial sector and Kerala. He shot himself during an IT raid. Actor Mohanlal is remembering Roy, who was always at the forefront of many social activities. Mohanlal says that their relationship was beyond friendship.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"The passing of my dear friend CJ Roy is very painful. My heart is with his family during this time of great sorrow. Our relationship was closer than friendship. He will always be remembered," were Mohanlal's words.

CJ Roy shot himself and ended his life yesterday evening. The incident took place inside the Confident Group office on Langford Road in Bengaluru. The Income Tax department had conducted inspections at his residence and office the previous day. The police have intensified the investigation into the incident. The statements of the IT officials may be taken today. Confident Group Director TJ Joseph had filed a complaint with the police, stating that pressure from Income Tax officials was the cause of death. The Bengaluru Central DCP is in charge of the investigation.

Meanwhile, CJ Roy's funeral will be held today. The funeral ceremonies will take place at his brother CJ Babu's house in Koramangala. The body will be brought to Koramangala at 9 am after the post-mortem. The funeral ceremonies will follow the public viewing at CJ Babu's house.