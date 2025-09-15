Image Credit : https://www.instagram.com/p/DOTgbiwkr58/

Shrasti Verma's name was in the news a lot in the past. She became a hot topic when she came forward to the media accusing top choreographer Johnny Master of sexual harassment. However, she did not get much recognition through the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu platform. It can be said that she could not utilize the opportunity she got as she was eliminated in the first week itself.

There was talk that Shrasti Verma received fewer votes since the voting started. She wasn't highlighted much in the first week. Lack of proper interaction with housemates and not showing grip in the game made her lag in voting. As a result, she had to leave the Bigg Boss house early.

This season has created good hype since its inception. Nagarjuna is impressing with his style as a host. Controversies, tasks, and emotions are entertaining the audience from the first week itself. Surprisingly, Sanjana Galrani got the captaincy opportunity this week. Initially, there was a campaign that she would be eliminated, but now her fans are relieved as she became the captain. So, the talk is that Shrasti is leaving the Bigg Boss house.