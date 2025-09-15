- Home
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Shrasti Verma landed in the danger zone during the first week's voting. It seems she got the fewest votes and was eliminated. Her remuneration has become a hot topic.
With a new concept
The most popular reality show on screen, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, started grandly. Many new faces entered the house this time with a mix of celebrities and commoners. This time 15 contestants entered the house.
Celebrities were teamed up as tenants and commoners as owners. It is clear how tough the competition is in the house in just the first week. The Bigg Boss house has turned into a war room with contestants' quarrels, twists, and controversies. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, which came with a new concept, is going very interestingly.
Who was nominated?
Manish, Harish, Sreeja Dhammu, Priya, Soldier Kalyan, and Demon Pawan are commoners in Bigg Boss Season 9, while Ram Rathod, Emmanuel, Sanjana Galrani, Flora Saini, Tanuja Gowda, Shrasti Verma, Reetu Chowdhary, Bharani Shankar, and Suman Shetty are in the celebrity category. Nine people were nominated in the first week.
All the celebrities except Bharani were nominated, and Demon Pawan was nominated from the commoners. However, the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will be eliminated this week.
Who is eliminated?
Bigg Boss Telugu successfully completed its first week. However, as usual, the audience is eagerly waiting to see who will be eliminated among those in the house. Nine people were nominated in the first week. Flora Saini and Shrasti Verma were in the danger zone in the voting race. It seems that choreographer Shrasti Verma got the least number of votes and came out as the first eliminated contestant of this season.
Shrasti Verma's Remuneration
Shrasti Verma's remuneration became a hot topic after she came out of Bigg Boss 9 Telugu. According to the information, it seems that she took a remuneration of almost Rs. 28,571 per day. In this way, it seems that she earned almost Rs. 2 lakhs by staying in the house for a week.
This is considered less compared to other contestants. It is clear how tough the competition is in the house in the first week itself. It remains to be seen what kind of twists and controversies will happen between the remaining contestants in the coming weeks. The audience, as usual, is eagerly waiting for eliminations in the Bigg Boss house.
Reasons for Elimination
Shrasti Verma's name was in the news a lot in the past. She became a hot topic when she came forward to the media accusing top choreographer Johnny Master of sexual harassment. However, she did not get much recognition through the Bigg Boss 9 Telugu platform. It can be said that she could not utilize the opportunity she got as she was eliminated in the first week itself.
There was talk that Shrasti Verma received fewer votes since the voting started. She wasn't highlighted much in the first week. Lack of proper interaction with housemates and not showing grip in the game made her lag in voting. As a result, she had to leave the Bigg Boss house early.
This season has created good hype since its inception. Nagarjuna is impressing with his style as a host. Controversies, tasks, and emotions are entertaining the audience from the first week itself. Surprisingly, Sanjana Galrani got the captaincy opportunity this week. Initially, there was a campaign that she would be eliminated, but now her fans are relieved as she became the captain. So, the talk is that Shrasti is leaving the Bigg Boss house.