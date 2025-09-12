4 5

Who's in the Danger Zone?

While Sanjana Galrani was expected to be eliminated due to negative comments and backbiting, she received more votes than anticipated and is currently safe. Shrasti Verma and Flora Saini are in the danger zone with 3% each, followed by Rithu Chowdhary with 5% and Ramu Rathod with 8%. One of these four is likely to be the first eliminated contestant.