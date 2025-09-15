Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Update: Emmanuel-Thanuja’s Romance Creates Buzz
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has taken a romantic turn as Emmanuel and Thanuja’s growing bond becomes the latest buzz inside the house. Emmanuel and Thanuja’s chemistry in Bigg Boss 9 Telugu is sparking romance rumor, leaving fans curious about new connection.
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Bigg Boss Telugu 9
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 enters its second week. Choreographer Shrasti Verma was eliminated in the first week. The second week seems to have started with fun and games.
25
Image Credit : Jiohotstar
Reetu and Demon Pawan as a Couple
Jabardasth Emmanuel is entertaining as expected. He shows his anger when needed but also tries to make people laugh. There are hints of a love story between Reetu Chowdary and Demon Pawan.
35
Image Credit : starmaa
Emmanuel's Funny Comments on Reetu and Pawan
In the latest Bigg boss promo, they are seen eating together. Emmanuel teases them, saying he misses Reetu and asks Pawan why he's playing with their lives.
45
Image Credit : Star maa
Emmanuel's Playful Interactions with Thanuja
A funny romance starts between Emmanuel and Thanuja. He jokingly accuses her of tickling him, even though she didn't.
55
Image Credit : Asianet News
Tickling Incident Causes a Stir
Emmanuel complains to Bigg Boss about Thanuja tickling him, which she denies. Their playful banter sparks comments about a new love story.
