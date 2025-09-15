Image Credit : Instagram

The biggest shock came when Farah asked contestants to name the person they would want to end their friendship with. Basir Ali took Nehal Chudasama’s name without hesitationand symbolically ended their bond by putting red ink on her face, declaring, “This friendship is now over from my side.”

The moment stunned everyone, especially since Basir had previously supported Nehal when she was injured during a captaincy task. Their bond was considered one of the strongest in the house since Day 1, making this betrayal even more dramatic.