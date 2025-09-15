- Home
Bigg Boss 19 heats up as Basir Ali shockingly ends his friendship with Nehal Chudasama during Farah Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, setting the stage for shifting alliances and rising drama.
Farah Khan Takes Charge, Calls Out Contestants
With Salman Khan away shooting for Battle of Galwan, Farah Khan stepped in as the guest host. Known for her no-nonsense attitude, Farah didn’t hold back. She grilled contestants for their behaviour, giving many of them a much-needed reality check. Contestants Kunika Sadanand, Basir Ali, and Nehal Chudasama faced her sharpest criticism.
Basir and Nehal’s Shocking Fallout
The biggest shock came when Farah asked contestants to name the person they would want to end their friendship with. Basir Ali took Nehal Chudasama’s name without hesitationand symbolically ended their bond by putting red ink on her face, declaring, “This friendship is now over from my side.”
The moment stunned everyone, especially since Basir had previously supported Nehal when she was injured during a captaincy task. Their bond was considered one of the strongest in the house since Day 1, making this betrayal even more dramatic.
Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi Add Star Power
To amp up the entertainment quotient, Jolly LLB 3 stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi appeared on the show. They joined Farah Khan for fun tasks and interactions with housemates, bringing laughter amidst the tension.
As wild card entries loom and emotional bonds crumble, Bigg Boss 19 continues to raise the stakes. With alliances changing and secrets spilling, the coming weeks promise even more chaos and surprises. One thing’s for sure—this season is living up to its blockbuster reputation.