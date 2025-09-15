Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: Week 2 Nomination List and Highlights
Bigg Boss 9 Telugu nominations: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 has successfully completed its first week and stepped into the second. Everyone's wondering who's up for nomination in the second week and who might get eliminated.
The fierce Bigg Boss battle
Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is captivating viewers. It's successfully finished its first week and entered the second. Shockingly, choreographer Shrasti Varma was the first eliminated contestant. With a strong contestant's sudden exit, viewers are surprised. Now, 14 contestants remain. Discussions about the second week's nominations are already trending.
Shresti Varma Eliminated
Bigg Boss Telugu season 9 started with 15 contestants - 9 celebrities and 6 commoners. Shresti Varma was eliminated in the first week. Bharani became the Bigg Boss 'owner' after winning a task.
Everyone's target: Masked Man
Nominations are the most exciting part of Bigg Boss. Who'll be nominated in the second week? Social media videos suggest everyone's targeting the masked man, Haritha Harish. He clashed with Thanuja on the first day, and later with Immanuel and Bharani Shankar. His language has drawn attention, making him a target.
Time for revenge
The latest promo of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 hints at rising tension between celebrities and commoners. Celebrities seem ready for revenge nominations after being targeted by commoners last week. It appears Maryada Manish, Haritha Harish, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Rithu Chowdhary, Suman Shetty, Bharani Shankar, and Flora Shiny are nominated. We'll have to wait for the official episode to confirm.