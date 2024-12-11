Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win?

The top 5 contestants are competing in the crucial final week. The excitement of who will win the title continues. Since the title belongs to the one who wins the audience's heart, voting will decide. So far, who is in the top position?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 will conclude on November 15th. Nikhil, Avinash, Prerana, Nabeel, and Gautam have reached the finals. Avinash secured his spot in the top five by winning the Ticket to Finale. The remaining contestants were voted into the title race by the audience. One of them will be the title winner.

In Season 7, 6 contestants were sent to the finals: Ambati Arjun, Priyanka Jain, Yawar, Shivaji, Amardeep, and Pallavi Prashanth. Everyone expected a similar format this season, with one contestant eliminated before the final six. However, Bigg Boss delivered a double-elimination shock. Rohini and Vishnupriya, trailing in votes, were eliminated in the 14th week, dashing their hopes of reaching the finals.

For the past three weeks, two contestants' names have been circulating in the title race: Nikhil and Gautam. Nikhil has been in the house since the first week and is a strong contestant, proving his mettle in tasks. While many believe Nikhil will win, he faces stiff competition from Gautam. A fierce battle is ongoing between them in the final week's voting. Gautam is reportedly in first place, with Nikhil in second. However, the difference in votes is said to be minimal, just a few points. Nikhil being a non-local is a disadvantage, while Gautam's wild card entry is also a potential drawback. It remains to be seen who the audience will choose.

Prerana is reportedly in third place, followed by Nabeel in fourth. Avinash is in fifth place. Information suggests Avinash is significantly behind in the voting, receiving the fewest votes compared to the other four.

Another shocking twist is expected in the latest season. Only 4 contestants will reportedly make it to the grand finale. You might wonder how only four will reach the finale when the top 5 are already confirmed. Typically, host Nagarjuna offers contestants money in the finale, tempting them to leave the title race by offering a portion of the prize money. Only one wins the title, and those who don't receive nothing. Therefore, he tempts them to take the offered money and leave.

Bigg Boss will reportedly offer Rs. 20 lakhs to contestants who lack confidence in winning the title, allowing them to be eliminated mid-week. It's rumored that Avinash accepted this offer. Avinash reportedly has no confidence in winning. He was saved by Nabeel's eviction shield in the 11th week and directly entered the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale, avoiding nominations for two weeks. Therefore, Avinash is likely to secure only 4th or 5th place. Moreover, news of the title race being between Nikhil and Gautam has apparently leaked into the house. Hence, taking the money and leaving seems like the best option for Avinash, which he reportedly did. This news is viral on social media, though its veracity remains unconfirmed.

