Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Winner Prediction: Who Will Win?

The top 5 contestants are competing in the crucial final week. The excitement of who will win the title continues. Since the title belongs to the one who wins the audience's heart, voting will decide. So far, who is in the top position?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:55 PM IST

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 will conclude on November 15th. Nikhil, Avinash, Prerana, Nabeel, and Gautam have reached the finals. Avinash secured his spot in the top five by winning the Ticket to Finale. The remaining contestants were voted into the title race by the audience. One of them will be the title winner.

 

article_image2

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

In Season 7, 6 contestants were sent to the finals: Ambati Arjun, Priyanka Jain, Yawar, Shivaji, Amardeep, and Pallavi Prashanth. Everyone expected a similar format this season, with one contestant eliminated before the final six. However, Bigg Boss delivered a double-elimination shock. Rohini and Vishnupriya, trailing in votes, were eliminated in the 14th week, dashing their hopes of reaching the finals.

article_image3

For the past three weeks, two contestants' names have been circulating in the title race: Nikhil and Gautam. Nikhil has been in the house since the first week and is a strong contestant, proving his mettle in tasks. While many believe Nikhil will win, he faces stiff competition from Gautam.

A fierce battle is ongoing between them in the final week's voting. Gautam is reportedly in first place, with Nikhil in second. However, the difference in votes is said to be minimal, just a few points. Nikhil being a non-local is a disadvantage, while Gautam's wild card entry is also a potential drawback. It remains to be seen who the audience will choose.

article_image4

Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Prerana is reportedly in third place, followed by Nabeel in fourth. Avinash is in fifth place. Information suggests Avinash is significantly behind in the voting, receiving the fewest votes compared to the other four.

article_image5

Another shocking twist is expected in the latest season. Only 4 contestants will reportedly make it to the grand finale. You might wonder how only four will reach the finale when the top 5 are already confirmed. Typically, host Nagarjuna offers contestants money in the finale, tempting them to leave the title race by offering a portion of the prize money. Only one wins the title, and those who don't receive nothing. Therefore, he tempts them to take the offered money and leave.

article_image6

Bigg Boss will reportedly offer Rs. 20 lakhs to contestants who lack confidence in winning the title, allowing them to be eliminated mid-week. It's rumored that Avinash accepted this offer. Avinash reportedly has no confidence in winning. He was saved by Nabeel's eviction shield in the 11th week and directly entered the finale by winning the Ticket to Finale, avoiding nominations for two weeks.

Therefore, Avinash is likely to secure only 4th or 5th place. Moreover, news of the title race being between Nikhil and Gautam has apparently leaked into the house. Hence, taking the money and leaving seems like the best option for Avinash, which he reportedly did. This news is viral on social media, though its veracity remains unconfirmed.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad RBA

Mohan Babu Unwell: Telugu star admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said RBA

Mohanlal talks about Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2's success; Here's what Malayalam superstar said

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details RBA

Did Bengali star couple Dev-Rukmini Maitra BREAK UP? Read details

Rajnikanth's 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on NTI

Rajinikanth’s 75th Birthday Surprise: Exciting collaboration with Mani Ratnam revealed; Read on

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

Recent Stories

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors dmn

Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most gcw

Chanakya Niti REVEALS the top 5 traits husbands value most

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat dmn

Get flatter stomach: Try these 9 fruits to burn belly fat

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents gcw

Andhra Pradesh SHOCKER! Man ends life after morphed photos of wife circulated by loan app agents

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon