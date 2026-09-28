Mithilesh takes 15 lakh rupees from the winner prize money. He leaves the house happily after staying for just two days. His sudden exit starts massive fights among the supporters and other housemates. Trigun takes this issue very seriously and shouts at everyone. He almost gets into a physical fight with Aman. Venkat tries to stop the argument but ends up fighting with Aman too. Trigun heavily targets the people who caused Mithilesh to leave.

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