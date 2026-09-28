5 5 Image Credit : naga chaitanya instagram

Naga Chaitanya Diet

Naga Chaitanya plans his diet carefully with the right amounts of protein, carbohydrates, and fiber. He stays completely away from unhealthy junk food. He looks fit and healthy always because he follows this disciplined diet along with proper exercise. He stands as an inspiration for the youth. Naga Chaitanya scored a hit with the Thandel movie last year. He is currently acting in the Vrisha Karma movie under Karthik Dandu's direction. The team is shooting this movie silently. They plan to release it by the end of this year, though the team has not finalized it officially.