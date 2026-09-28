Kiran Shastri and Yashas Krishna spent two weeks in the house before returning to the airplane. Viewers are now eagerly waiting to see how the other wild card entries, Sonika and Prashanth, will start their journey. Thandav Ram also got a second chance, and his next moves will unfold soon.

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