Actor Isha Rikhi, recently separated from rapper Badshah, is the latest contestant to be evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Host Salman Khan lauded her for playing the game with dignity. The couple had announced their separation just before the show.

Rapper Badshah's ex-wife Isha Rikhi, also an actor, has become the latest contestant to be evicted from the 20th season of 'Bigg Boss'. While announcing Isha's name as the participant who got the lowest number of fan votes, host Salman Khan praised her, saying she played with dignity.

Separation from Badshah

Notably, A few days before coming to the Bigg Boss 20 house, Isha and Badshah publicly announced their separation. On August 31, both shared a joint statement on social media. They wrote, “Me and Badshah have mutually decided to part ways and move forward on our own separate paths. This decision has been made with mutual respect, and we request everyone to kindly respect our privacy during this time. This will be our only statement on the matter. We sincerely request that there be no further speculations or assumptions regarding our relationship.”

The couple’s wedding came as a surprise to many, especially since Badshah had never publicly shared photos from his wedding with Isha or officially announced their marriage earlier this year. Instead, it was Isha and her family members who shared pictures from the wedding, leaving netizens curious about the couple’s relationship and their decision to keep the wedding private.