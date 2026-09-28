Parineeti Chopra's new investigative thriller, 'Reporting Live', is set to release on Netflix on October 9. The film, which sees her play a reporter, also features a stellar cast including Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, and Adil Hussain.

After headlining Netflix’s series Shaque: Trust No One, actor Parineeti Chopra is set to return to the streaming giant once again, and this time with a film. Titled 'Reporting Live', the film, an investigative thriller, also stars Deven Bhojani, Amol Palekar, Adil Hussain and Shekhar Suman. Directed by Dhruv Tripathi, written by Mihir Jadhav and Dhruv Tripathi, and produced by Partha Kiran Thakur and Joshua Shirsath, ‘Reporting Live’ will be released on October 9. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Director's Vision

On what fans can expect from the project, Dhruv Tripathi shared, “Director and co-writer Dhruv Tripathi shares, “It feels incredibly special to finally announce Reporting Live. I’ve lived with this film for seven years, from writing it with Mihir to bringing it to the screen, so seeing it ready to go out into the world is quite surreal. I wanted to make a thriller that feels grounded and real, while never losing sight of the ordinary people at the heart of the story. I’ve been incredibly fortunate to make it with a wonderful cast and crew who brought so much to the film, and I’m really excited for audiences around the world to experience it on Netflix.”

Producer on the Ensemble Cast

Producer Partha Kiran Thakur added, “The stakes are high, both in the story we are telling and in the scale of its execution. We had a very clear vision for this film, and it has been incredibly fulfilling to see that vision come to life through such a powerful ensemble. Bringing together actors from different generations, each a stalwart in their own craft, was one of the most exciting aspects of the process. We’re particularly thrilled to see Parineeti Chopra and Deven Bhojani come together on screen in a pairing audiences have never seen before, portraying characters that are unlike anything they have played previously.”

Parineeti's Role in the Thriller

In the film, Parineeti plays an ambitious young reporter who delves into the murky world of illegal sand mining. (ANI)