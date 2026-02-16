Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10: Nagarjuna hikes remuneration? How much is he charging?
Bigg Boss continues to be a super hit reality show in Telugu. King Nagarjuna has been hosting the show for the past seven seasons. In this context, the Bigg Boss management is reportedly paying him a huge remuneration.
Bigg Boss Telugu started in 2017
Bigg Boss Telugu's first season aired in 2017, hosted by Jr. NTR. He left due to other commitments. Nani hosted Season 2 but faced mixed reviews and decided not to return.
Nagarjuna has been continuing since Season 3..
Nagarjuna, host of 'Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu?', took over Bigg Boss from Season 3. The show gets great TRPs under him, with Season 9 being a blockbuster, boosting his demand.
Nagarjuna's remuneration for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 10
Talk of Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss fee is viral. He's rumored to have earned ₹200 crore over 7 seasons, about ₹28 crore each, more than his movie fee of under ₹20 crore. No official word.
Nag hikes remuneration..
After Season 9's success, Nagarjuna reportedly hiked his fee to ₹40 crore for Season 10. This is unconfirmed. The show faces ban demands and criticism, but fan interest is high.
