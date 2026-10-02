Daredevil star Charlie Cox will lead 'The King’s Ransom,' a new play at London's Donmar Warehouse. He plays a crook attempting to kidnap Elvis Presley's corpse for a ransom. The play opens in December and runs through February 2027.

The 'Daredevil' actor Charlie Cox is returning to the London stage this winter to lead 'The King’s Ransom,' a new play by Stuart Slade, reported Variety.

About 'The King’s Ransom'

According to the outlet, world premiering at the Donmar Warehouse, 'The King’s Ransom' is set in 1977 Memphis and stars Cox as Vince Black, a small-time crook who is offered the opportunity of a lifetime. “The plan is simple: Kidnap Elvis Presley’s corpse. Stash him in a chest freezer. Collect the million-dollar ransom. Vince assembles a crack team of misfits and dropouts to attempt the heist of the century,” read the synopsis of the play as quoted by Variety.

The ensemble includes 'The Inbetweeners' star Blake Harrison as Rusty, Tom Fletcher as Charlie, Matthew Flynn as Mr. Bluefield, Leo Patrick as Jessie Lee, Jenny Rainsford as Rhonda/ Jenny, Christopher Short as Elvis, Cherrelle Skeete as Mike and Ronnie Yorke as Red, with the role of Martha played by Ruby Barker, Eira Kay and Trixie Willis. The play will be directed by Matthew Dunster.

Show Dates and Actor's Previous Work

'The King’s Ransom' will open on December 16 with previews starting December 5 and runs through February 6, 2027. According to the outlet, Cox previously starred in the 2010 production of 'The Prince of Homburg' at the Donmar Warehouse. His other theatre credits include the West End revival of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” in 2019, which he transferred with to Broadway.

Creative Team

'The King’s Ransom' creative team includes set designer Anna Fleischle, costume designer Jean Chan, lighting designer Sally Ferguson, sound designer Holly Khan, illusion designer Chris Cox, fight and intimacy directors Ruth Cooper-Brown and Rachel Bown-Williams of Rc-Annie, and casting director Lotte Hines CDG. (ANI)