Actor Mukesh Khanna is set to star in the upcoming film ‘Vishwaguru’. He chose the project for its interesting story and social message, stating that he is selective about his roles and only accepts good ones. The film will have his dialogues in Hindi.

Actor Mukesh Khanna is set to appear in the upcoming film ‘Vishwaguru’, a project he says appealed to him because of its story as well as the message it seeks to convey. The actor, who has often been selective about his film appearances, while speaking to ANI, shared that he agreed to the project after finding its subject matter particularly interesting.

“There are many stories in the film. And it was even more interesting for me to work in this film,” Khanna said while speaking about ‘Vishwaguru’.

Why Mukesh Khanna is selective about films

He recalled that his last film to be released on a grand scale was Dev Anand’s Censor. Addressing why he does not appear in films more frequently, Khanna said he does not actively seek acting assignments. “People often ask why I don’t do films, and my response is that I don’t look for jobs. If I get a good role, I will do it,” he said.

Khanna on the story and message of 'Vishwaguru'

Khanna also revealed that language was initially a consideration when he was approached for ‘Vishwaguru’. After hearing the story, he told the makers that he did not speak Gujarati. He was subsequently informed that his dialogues in the film would be in Hindi. “I found the story of ‘Vishwaguru’ very interesting. After hearing the story, I told them that I don’t speak Gujarati. It was then that I was told to speak Hindi in the entire film,” the actor said.

Khanna explained that the film is not limited to its narrative and also carries a social message. “This film has a story and also a message. Not only the youth, but the parents must also watch it. The leaders, those who run the education of our country, the education ministers, should see it,” he said.

The actor further claimed that ‘Vishwaguru’ highlights what he sees as problems facing the country and its people.

Further details about Mukesh Khanna’s upcoming film are yet to be unveiled.