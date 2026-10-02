The release date for Mammootty and Dhanush's film ‘OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood’ has been updated. The movie, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, will now be released in theatres on November 20, 2026, instead of October 16, 2026.

Actors Mammootty and Dhanush's film ‘OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood' has got a new release date. The film, which was earlier slated to release on October 16, 2026, will now hit the theatres on November 20. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, following the success of Amaran, ‘OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood’ features Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela and Naseeruddin Shah in prominent roles.

The makers announced on social media that Om: Chapter 1 will now release in theatres on November 20, 2026. Along with the announcement, the team unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush and Mammootty, confirming the film’s revised theatrical release date.

Cast and Crew

Sai Abhyankkar composes the music, Ezhil Arasu K. handles the cinematography, and R Kalaivanan is the editor. The film also features A. Pannerselvam as Art Director, with Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee handling action choreography.

The film is produced by Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush and Azmat Jagmag. (ANI)