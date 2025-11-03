Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Former Contestants to Return as Wildcards? Here’s What We Know
For Bigg Boss Season 9, rumors suggest that some former contestants may return to the house, aiming to shake up dynamics, boost excitement, and add new twists to the ongoing high-drama season.
Bigg Boss 9 Drama
Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Season 9 premiered on October 5 and has already delivered a month full of drama and excitement. The season features 10 men, 9 women, and 1 transgender contestant, with nominations starting from the very first week, setting the stage for intense competition, unexpected twists, and high-voltage entertainment.
Bigg Boss 9 Evictions So Far
Unexpectedly, director Praveen Gandhi was evicted in week one, following RJ Nandhini, who left due to stress. Subsequently, Abisara and Aadhirai were evicted, and this week, Kalaiyarasan exited the house, keeping the season full of surprises.
Wildcard Entries to Spice Up Bigg Boss 9
To shake up contestants who focus only on conflicts, Prajin and his wife Sandra, along with Amit Bhargav and Divya Ganesh, entered as wildcards, bringing fresh energy and expected twists to the game.
Bigg Boss 9 to Bring Back Former Contestants
To boost ratings, Bigg Boss 9 plans to bring back former contestants. Next week’s ‘Bigg Boss Hotel’ task will feature them as special guests, sparking curiosity—will this move make the show the talk of the town again?