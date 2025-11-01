Image Credit : Viijay Television

Because of this, there was talk that both Kalaiarasan and Parvathy would be eliminated. But it turns out those were just rumors. There's no double eviction this week. Between the two in the danger zone, VJ Parvathy got more votes than Kalaiarasan, so Kalaiarasan has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house this week. Kalaiarasan had won the nomination-free pass for next week in this week's task. If he had survived this week, he wouldn't have even been in the nominations next week. But it seems luck wasn't on his side.