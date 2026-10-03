Actor Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan Shetty took to social media to celebrate son-in-law KL Rahul's milestone of completing 10,000 international runs during India's third ODI match against West Indies, calling him a source of pride.

Actor Suniel Shetty is cheering aloud for his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, as the Indian batter completed his 10,000 international runs on Saturday. Shetty, who appeared to be watching India’s third ODI against West Indies on his television, shared the special moment and wrote, “Just Rahul being Rahul. Proud always.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suniel Shetty (@suniel.shetty) The actor’s son, Ahan Shetty, also celebrated KL Rahul’s milestone on his Instagram story.

KL Rahul's Milestone Achievement

Indian batter KL Rahul completed his 10,000 international runs during the third ODI against West Indies, becoming the 15th Indian to achieve the coveted milestone. During the third WI ODI, India was in a spot of bother at 4/2. After half-centuries from Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL cracked his ninth ODI ton in just 80 balls, ending at 129* off 87 balls, with 10 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 148.

Career Statistics At a Glance

Now in 243 matches and 281 innings, KL has scored 10,094 runs at an average of 41.03, with 23 centuries and 63 fifties.

ODI Performance

In ODIs, KL has scored 3,541 runs in 101 matches and innings at an average of 51.31 and a strike rate of over 92, with nine centuries and 20 fifties, with a best score of 129*.

Test Career

In Tests, KL has made 4,288 runs in 70 matches and 122 innings at an average of 36.64, with 12 centuries and 21 fifties, including a best score of 199.

T20I Record

In T20Is, KL has scored 2,265 runs in 72 matches and 68 innings at an average of 37.75 and a strike rate of over 139, with two centuries and 22 fifties, with a best score of 110*.

Record-Breaking Innings

This is the third-highest score by an Indian batter while batting at number five, next to Yuvraj Singh's 139 against Australia (Sydney, 2004) and MS Dhoni's 134 against England (Cuttack, 2017). (ANI)