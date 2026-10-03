Country singer Zach Bryan and his band wore 'Free Palestine' T-shirts at a concert, weeks after Macklemore was dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour for similar pro-Palestinian statements, which also prompted an emotional response from Sheeran.

Zach Bryan Shows Support for Palestine

Country singer-songwriter Zach Bryan wore a ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt during the first of his two headlining appearances at Gillette Stadium on Friday night, weeks after fellow musician Macklemore faced controversy over his pro-Palestinian remarks during Ed Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ tour.

Fan footage from the venue showed Bryan and at least two members of his band wearing Palestine-themed jerseys as well, reported Variety.

The Grammy-winning singer, who is currently on his ‘With Heaven on Tour’, took to the stage wearing the ‘Free Palestine’ T-shirt, which also featured an emblem of a pine tree and another message that read, 'An Appeal to Heaven.’

Bryan was joined by his drummer Nate Head and guitarist Noah Le Gros, who also wore similar outfits during the performance.

Macklemore Controversy on Ed Sheeran's Tour

The appearance came weeks after Macklemore’s much-talked-about appearance during Ed Sheeran’s ‘Loop’ tour concert at MetLife Stadium. During his performances, Macklemore spoke about the war in Gaza and the West Bank and told the audience, “Free Palestine.” His set also featured “Hind’s Hall”, his 2024 protest song supporting Palestinians.

The remarks drew criticism from some Jewish and pro-Israel organisations, including the Israeli-American Council, which called for Macklemore to be removed from the tour. Macklemore was subsequently dropped from the US dates of Sheeran’s tour.

Ed Sheeran Addresses Controversy

Following Macklemore’s removal from the tour, Sheeran addressed the controversy during his September 19 show. “I don’t want to disappoint fans, and I have never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about freedom of speech and the most complex political issue on the planet,” he said, adding, “My concerts have always been a safe space for everyone, and that matters hugely to me. Honouring my commitment to my fans is also completely essential to who I am, and that is why I’m here tonight on my own and continuing my current tour.”

Ed Sheeran also broke down in tears during his concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 19, saying he felt abandoned by friends, family and people he had known for years amid the controversy surrounding Macklemore’s removal from his Loop Tour. (ANI)